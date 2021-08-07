Bookmarks for Aug. 8

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting a Zoom event, “It Has Been a Tough 17 Months: Managing Stress and Mental Health in a Pandemic,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dr. Bethany Teachman, professor of psychology at the University of Virginia, will talk about ways to support mental health, seek help for loved ones and manage guilt, sadness, anxiety and anger during this stressful period. It’s an important time to acknowledge that even when many things in life seem to be getting back to normal” in the midst of pandemic challenges, it is normal to feel as if one remains on an emotional rollercoaster.
The event can be viewed on Zoom or accessed by a toll-free telephone number. To sign up for the presentation, go to jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.