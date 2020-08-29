Bookmarks for Aug. 30

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches have planned the following virtual events this week:
» 7 p.m. Thursday: A virtual meeting of Books on Tap, presented by Central Library, will discuss “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover. To learn how to participate by computer or phone, email kfarrell@jmrl.org.
» 7 p.m. Thursday: A virtual meeting of Greene County Library’s Thursday Night Book Discussion Group will focus on “Stoner” by John Williams. The discussion was postponed from August. To get instructions by email to access the discussion, sign up at jmrl.org.
» Monday: Participants in JMRL’s Summer Reading Challenge have until Monday to complete their challenge sheets and record their completion online at jmrl.org. Prize winners will receive instructions for picking up their prizes during curbside service or waiting until the buildings reopen.
The University of Virginia Press has added four new members to its Board of Directors: Cassandra Newby-Alexander, dean of the College of Liberal Studies and professor of history at Norfolk State University; Asher Biemann, professor in the Department of Religious Studies at the University of Virginia; Claudrena Harold, professor and chair of the Corcoran Department of History at UVa; and Felipe Correa, Vincent + Eleanor Shea Professor and chair of the Department of Architecture at UVa.
The new members join board chair Bernard Carlson and members Marlene Daut, Matthew Hedstrom, Christine Nemacheck and Jennifer Roe.
From staff reports
