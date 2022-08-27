 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for Aug. 28

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has the following events coming up this week:

7 p.m. Wednesday: Spaces remain for “What’s the Buzz? An Adult Spelling Bee,” a virtual event for ages 18 and older. Space is limited; registration is required at jmrl.org or (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

Thursday through Sept. 30: The next Beanstack reading challenge will be “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars and Beyond,” which is sponsored by the Space Science Institute. Read at least 180 minutes to help JMRL compete with libraries across the country to win backpacks filled with STEM-related materials and a telescope for circulation.

JMRL’s Summer Reading Challenge is wrapping up Wednesday. Log all reading and challenge activities by Wednesday on the Beanstack app by Wednesday to earn badges. Visit library branches to pick up prizes.

People are also reading…

Fun facts about the Summer Reading Challenge: 3,506 participants have logged 1,270,726 minutes of reading; 36,429 challenge activities completed; 20,745 badges earned; 5,471 prizes redeemed. Northside Library is leading all branches with 1,063 participants, and Crozet Library is a close second with 967. More 7-year-olds are competing than any other age group (255), and there were 16 “zero-year-olds.”

Revalation Vineyards will present a Book World Meets Wine World event on Friday with author Missy De Graff. Meet the USA Today bestselling author of fantasy and paranormal romance books at 4:30 p.m. Friday; stay for question-and-answer time at 5:30 p.m. Books will be available for purchase, as will a selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus.

Ten percent of tasting room sales on Friday will benefit the Literary Council of Madison County. As part of an ongoing fundraiser, used printer and toner cartridges will be collected in the tasting room. Learn more at revalationvineyards.com or call (540) 407-1236.

New Dominion Bookshop will resume Storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday for children of all ages after a pandemic-fueled hiatus of two and a half years. Assistant manager Audrey Parks will read from recent storybooks and classics. The weekly event is free, and registration is not required. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

Authors and friends rally and read for Salman Rushdie

Authors and friends rally and read for Salman Rushdie

Friends and fellow authors have spoken out on Salman Rushdie's behalf during a rally on the steps of the main branch of the New York Public Library. Friday's rally came a week after Rushdie was attacked onstage in western New York and hospitalized with stab wounds. His literary agent says he has been removed from a ventilator. Jeffrey Eugenides, Tina Brown and Kiran Desai were among those who shared wishes for a full recovery and read passages from his books, essays and speeches. Other readers included Gay Talese, Andrew Solomon and Reginald Dwayne Betts.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. All Good People Here. Ashley Flowers. Bantam 2. The Challenge. ...

Review: 'Raising Lazarus,' by Beth Macy

Review: 'Raising Lazarus,' by Beth Macy

NONFICTION: A companion to her prize-winning "Dopesick," Macy's new book explores the fallout of the opioid crisis — and those who try to stem the tide. "Raising Lazarus" by Beth Macy; Little, Brown (400 pages, $30) ——— When you think about it, a lot of good narrative journalism is sought by readers already sharing the writer's views and wishing to understand more. A genre that might be ...

Bookmarks for Aug. 14

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has scheduled the following book-related events this week:

Review: 'Touch,' by Olaf Olafsson

Review: 'Touch,' by Olaf Olafsson

FICTION: A retiring restaurateur reconnects with an old love in this beautiful novel set during the first days of COVID-19. "Touch" by Olaf Olafsson; Ecco (272 pages, $28.99) ——— After a long career as a successful restaurateur, Kristófer, the narrator of Olaf Olafsson's novel "Touch," has decided to call it quits. The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on his Reykjavík, ...

Mary McNamara: Why is it so hard to talk about marriage?

Mary McNamara: Why is it so hard to talk about marriage?

I've been thinking about marriage a lot lately. My 25th wedding anniversary is coming up and I keep waiting to get some sort of a performance-review notice in my email. Not that I know what I'd say for either the self- or the spouse evaluation part — maybe I'd just upload Elaine Stritch singing "I'm Still Here." (It's dated, but it covers a lot of bases.) As with many marriages, the pandemic ...

Review: 'Fox Creek,' by William Kent Krueger

Review: 'Fox Creek,' by William Kent Krueger

DON'T MISS "Fox Creek" by William Kent Krueger; Atria Books (400 pages, $28) ——— Trouble has returned — for the 19th time! — to the northern Minnesota town of Aurora, population 3,700. That's a lot of mayhem, even for a fictional place, and former sheriff Cork O'Connor is hip-deep in it in "Fox Creek," the latest addition to William Kent Krueger's mystery series. Three guns-for-hire have come ...

