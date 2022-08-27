Bookmarks for Aug. 28

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has the following events coming up this week:

■ 7 p.m. Wednesday: Spaces remain for “What’s the Buzz? An Adult Spelling Bee,” a virtual event for ages 18 and older. Space is limited; registration is required at jmrl.org or (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

■ Thursday through Sept. 30: The next Beanstack reading challenge will be “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars and Beyond,” which is sponsored by the Space Science Institute. Read at least 180 minutes to help JMRL compete with libraries across the country to win backpacks filled with STEM-related materials and a telescope for circulation.

■ JMRL’s Summer Reading Challenge is wrapping up Wednesday. Log all reading and challenge activities by Wednesday on the Beanstack app by Wednesday to earn badges. Visit library branches to pick up prizes.

Fun facts about the Summer Reading Challenge: 3,506 participants have logged 1,270,726 minutes of reading; 36,429 challenge activities completed; 20,745 badges earned; 5,471 prizes redeemed. Northside Library is leading all branches with 1,063 participants, and Crozet Library is a close second with 967. More 7-year-olds are competing than any other age group (255), and there were 16 “zero-year-olds.”

Revalation Vineyards will present a Book World Meets Wine World event on Friday with author Missy De Graff. Meet the USA Today bestselling author of fantasy and paranormal romance books at 4:30 p.m. Friday; stay for question-and-answer time at 5:30 p.m. Books will be available for purchase, as will a selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus.

Ten percent of tasting room sales on Friday will benefit the Literary Council of Madison County. As part of an ongoing fundraiser, used printer and toner cartridges will be collected in the tasting room. Learn more at revalationvineyards.com or call (540) 407-1236.

New Dominion Bookshop will resume Storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday for children of all ages after a pandemic-fueled hiatus of two and a half years. Assistant manager Audrey Parks will read from recent storybooks and classics. The weekly event is free, and registration is not required. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.