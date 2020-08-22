 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Aug. 23
A first-year University of Virginia student is already a children’s book author.

Erica Morgan, 19, published “A Shark Tooth Fairy Tale” in hardcover in December. It’s the story of the human tooth fairy filling in for the shark tooth fairy — and struggling to keep up, as sharks constantly lose teeth. The book, which is available at Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other retailers, recently received five stars from Readers’ Favorite.

The book includes 12 spreads of full-color illustrations by Italian artist Chiara Civati, and there’s a “find the shark tooth on every page” game. It also includes environmental information to help children learn about ocean conservation. Learn more at ericamorganbooks.com.

From staff reports

