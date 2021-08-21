Bookmarks for Aug. 22

The University of Virginia Press is releasing “The Tao of Strategy: How Seven Eastern Philosophies Help Solve 21st-Century Business Challenges” by L.J. Bourgeois III, Serge Eygenson and Kanokrat Namasondhi.

The authors explore ways in which major corporations — including Komatsu, Caterpillar, Infosys, Sun Microsystems, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs — employ insights from Eastern philosophy to make decisions and take creative paths to solving problems and thinking strategically.

Bourgeois, who is emeritus professor and senior fellow at the Center for Global Initiatives at the Darden School of Business, is the author of “Strategic Management: From Concept to Implementation.”

Bluebird Books is teaming up with WriterHouse to present an event with award-winning author Elle Cosimano at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mudhouse Coffee in Crozet. There will be readings and question-and-answer time, and books will be available for signing.

Cosimano is known for mysteries, thrillers and speculative fiction for adults and young adults, including “Nearly Gone,” “Holding Smoke,” “The Suffering Tree” and “Seasons of the Storm.” Her debut novel for adults is “Finlay Donovan is Killing It.”

