 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for Aug. 22
0 comments

Bookmarks for Aug. 22

  • 0

The University of Virginia Press is releasing “The Tao of Strategy: How Seven Eastern Philosophies Help Solve 21st-Century Business Challenges” by L.J. Bourgeois III, Serge Eygenson and Kanokrat Namasondhi.

The authors explore ways in which major corporations — including Komatsu, Caterpillar, Infosys, Sun Microsystems, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs — employ insights from Eastern philosophy to make decisions and take creative paths to solving problems and thinking strategically.

Bourgeois, who is emeritus professor and senior fellow at the Center for Global Initiatives at the Darden School of Business, is the author of “Strategic Management: From Concept to Implementation.”

Bluebird Books is teaming up with WriterHouse to present an event with award-winning author Elle Cosimano at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mudhouse Coffee in Crozet. There will be readings and question-and-answer time, and books will be available for signing.

Cosimano is known for mysteries, thrillers and speculative fiction for adults and young adults, including “Nearly Gone,” “Holding Smoke,” “The Suffering Tree” and “Seasons of the Storm.” Her debut novel for adults is “Finlay Donovan is Killing It.”

Learn more at bluebird bookstop.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy' host following controversy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Politics

  • Updated

Summer bestseller lists included such Trump-related works as "I Alone Can Fix It," and this fall will test the continued appeal of stories about the former president, with new work coming from Bob Woodward and Washington Post colleague Robert Costa ("Peril"), and from ABC News correspondent Jon Karl ("Betrayal").

Books

Memoirs

  • Updated

Muldoon also assisted on one of the fall's most anticipated memoirs: Paul McCartney's "The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present," a $79 double volume which the Irish poet helped edit. Hillary Clinton's longtime aide and former Rep. Anthony Weiner's estranged wife, Huma Abedin, has written "Both/And," and #MeToo pioneer Tarana Burke tells her story in "Unbound."

Bob Woodward's incendiary trilogy of Trump books will come to an end with 'Peril'
Books

Bob Woodward's incendiary trilogy of Trump books will come to an end with 'Peril'

  • Updated

A year after the buzzy release of his book "Rage," which contained incriminating evidence regarding former President Donald Trump's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, investigative journalist Bob Woodward is gearing up for his next bombshell publication. Publishing giant Simon & Schuster announced Monday that the third and final installment in Woodward's bestselling trilogy of Trump exposes is ...

Books

Bookmarks for Aug. 1

University of Virginia Press will release “Almost Hemingway: The Adventures of Negley Farson, Foreign Correspondent” by Rex Bowman and Carlos …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert