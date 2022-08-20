Bookmarks for Aug. 21

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has the following book-related events this week:

4 p.m. Thursday at Louisa County Library: Writers’ Group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month. Sign up at jmrl.org.

6 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: Poetry Collab Series explores the Exquisite Corpse collaborative poetry exercise. Pencils and paper will be provided. Sign up at jmrl.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 31 on Zoom: “What’s the Buzz: An Adult Spelling Bee” is a virtual competition for ages 18 and older. Space is limited; register at jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing by poet and University of Virginia professor emeritus Gregory Orr at 2 p.m. Saturday. He will read from his new book, “Selected Books of the Beloved,” released by Copper Canyon Press.

Orr is the author of 12 collections of poetry, most recently “The Last Love Poem I Will Ever Write.” He taught at UVa from 1975 to 2019 and was the founder and first director of its MFA Program in Writing. He and his wife, painter Tricia Orr, live in Charlottesville.

The event is free; the staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Learn more by calling (434) 295-2552.

Ruckersville author Lauralee Bliss has written “Escape from Amsterdam,” a novel about Dutch residents hiding children before they can be deported during World War II.

Bliss visited Anne Frank’s secret annex, the closet hiding place where Corrie ten Boom sheltered Jews and the Jewish Quarter in central Amsterdam to research the time period and the risks people took to protect others during Nazi occupation.

Library of Virginia has announced nine finalists for the 25th annual Literary Awards, including some local authors. The finalists include:

Fiction: Jocelyn Nicole Johnson for “My Monticello”; Joanna Pearson for “Now You Know It All”; Sheri Reynolds for “The Tender Grave. Honorable mention: Angel Khory for “Between Tides.”

Nonfiction: John Woodrow Cox for “Children Under Fire: An American Crisis”; Carolyn Eastman for “The Strange Genius of Mr. O: The World of the United States’ First Forgotten Celebrity”; Caroline E. Janney for “Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee’s Army after Appomattox.”

Poetry: Rita Dove for “Playlist for the Apocalypse”; Sandra Beasley for “Made to Explode”; Tina Parker for “Lock It Up.”

Winners will be announced Oct. 15 during a celebration at the Library of Virginia in Richmond. Learn more at lva.virginia.gov. For tickets of details, dial (804) 692-3813.