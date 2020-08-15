Bookmarks for Aug. 16

J. Michael Boucher’s “Ace of Diamonds” follows police officer and former U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran Matt Riley as he teams up with a recovering heroin addict who’s also fighting opioid addiction to shatter a drug cartel’s hold on a small Pennsylvania town.

Boucher retired after a nearly four-decade law career to focus on writing, travel and golf. A wine educator with advanced certifications who founded WineConcepts.net, he also writes a weekly wine blog. Past careers saw him as a country and western radio personality, Marine officer and partner in a large international law firm.

Boucher’s book is available through Amazon and jmichaelboucher.com.

» The Shelf Life series continues at noon Tuesday with De’Shawn Charles Winslow discussing his novel, “In West Mills,” with Allison Wright, executive editor of Virginia Quarterly Review.

Lyall Harris and Patricia Silva will talk about “Before We Forget,” Silva’s pandemic project of hand-bound journals to help capture memories of the 2020 pandemic, at noon Thursday.