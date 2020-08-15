Bookmarks for Aug. 16

» New Dominion Bookshop is hosting a virtual book launch featuring author Liza Nash Taylor at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. She will read from “Etiquette for Runaways,” her debut historical novel, which is soon to be released by Blackstone Publishing. A conversation with author Francine Matthews will follow.
The virtual event is free, but participants must register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtcOCrpzIpH9EpzsXHwcmvuoRxX03InMNV.
Taylor, who received her MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts, was a 2018 Hawthornden International Fellow. She lives in Keswick with her husband and dogs.
» A Charlottesville resident shares his story of regaining control of his drinking in Annie Grace’s “This Naked Life: 48 True Stories of Finding Freedom from Alcohol.”
Robert Wolman has become a certified This Naked Mind coach to help others leave alcohol behind. He also shared his personal story on the This Naked Mind podcast.
The book contains real-life stories from 48 people who decided to live alcohol-free lives and how their worlds have changed.
» A former Wintergreen resident has released his debut thriller.
J. Michael Boucher’s “Ace of Diamonds” follows police officer and former U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran Matt Riley as he teams up with a recovering heroin addict who’s also fighting opioid addiction to shatter a drug cartel’s hold on a small Pennsylvania town.
Boucher retired after a nearly four-decade law career to focus on writing, travel and golf. A wine educator with advanced certifications who founded WineConcepts.net, he also writes a weekly wine blog. Past careers saw him as a country and western radio personality, Marine officer and partner in a large international law firm.
Boucher’s book is available through Amazon and jmichaelboucher.com.
» The Shelf Life series continues at noon Tuesday with De’Shawn Charles Winslow discussing his novel, “In West Mills,” with Allison Wright, executive editor of Virginia Quarterly Review.
Lyall Harris and Patricia Silva will talk about “Before We Forget,” Silva’s pandemic project of hand-bound journals to help capture memories of the 2020 pandemic, at noon Thursday.
Shelf Life events are presented at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of August by the Virginia Festival of the Book. Take part via Zoom or Facebook. For details, or to register, go to vabook.org.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has extended its curbside service hours at eight public beaches.
All branches offer service from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday.
Curbside service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Central Library, Crozet Library, Gordon Avenue Library, Northside Library, Nelson Memorial Library and Louisa County Library.
Look for the service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Scottsville Library and Greene County Library.
All branches are closed on Sundays.
The Bookmobile still makes contactless visits to assisted living facilities in the area, but it is not making regularly scheduled stops. Learn more at jmrl.org.
» A new National Endowment for the Arts book about the roles the arts played in the women’s suffrage movement is available for free in electronic and audio formats.
“Creativity and Persistence: Art That Fueled the Fight for Women’s Suffrage” explores how poetry, songs, editorial cartoons, posters and postcards helped build support for winning women the right to vote and gave women new tools in their quest. The audiobook is narrated by Julia Whelan. For details, go to arts.gov.
