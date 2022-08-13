Bookmarks for Aug. 14

Five high school students have received a prize that will enable them to share their passion for poetry in their communities and beyond, while receiving a $5,000 cash award. Students from New York City to Santa Fe, New Mexico, have been named National Student Poets, an honor presented by the National Student Poets Program. They will serve 1-year terms as “poetry ambassadors,” giving talks and presiding over workshops and other programs. The poets are 10th and 11th graders chosen from five regions out of a pool of some 22,000 applicants around the U.S.