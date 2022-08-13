Bookmarks for Aug. 14

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has scheduled the following book-related events this week:
6 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Choose your own bookish art to create a one-of-a-kind pendant. The event is for teens and adults. Registration required at jmrl.org/calendar.
6 p.m. Tuesday at Greene County Library: Cookbook Bookclub members will discuss “Brunch at Bobby’s” by Bobby Flay and share finished recipes. The cookbook is at the library, and staff members will make a copy of the recipe you select. Register at jmrl.org/calendar.
5 p.m. Wednesday at Central Library: Was the Book Better? Club for children ages 5 to 12 and their grownups will read Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are” and then watch the film adaptation and discuss. Register at jmrl.org/calendar.