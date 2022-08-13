 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for Aug. 14

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has scheduled the following book-related events this week:

6 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Choose your own bookish art to create a one-of-a-kind pendant. The event is for teens and adults. Registration required at jmrl.org/calendar.

6 p.m. Tuesday at Greene County Library: Cookbook Bookclub members will discuss “Brunch at Bobby’s” by Bobby Flay and share finished recipes. The cookbook is at the library, and staff members will make a copy of the recipe you select. Register at jmrl.org/calendar.

5 p.m. Wednesday at Central Library: Was the Book Better? Club for children ages 5 to 12 and their grownups will read Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are” and then watch the film adaptation and discuss. Register at jmrl.org/calendar.

James Welch Native Lit Festival brings acclaimed Indigenous writers together

Sterling HolyWhiteMountain read James Welch's "Winter in the Blood" for the first time more than 10 years ago, but he remembers the impact it had on him so vividly that it's as though he finished the novel yesterday. "It was incredible to me because I had never read fiction that was so imminently recognizable to me," said the Native writer and Jones Lecturer at Stanford University. The 1974 ...

Review: 'Mothercare,' by Lynne Tillman

NONFICTION: A novelist recounts the experience of caring for her ailing, dependent mother. "Mothercare" by Lynne Tillman; Soft Skull Press (176 pages, $23) ——— "Death was a longtime fascination," novelist Lynne Tillman writes in "Mothercare," her powerful new memoir. At age 5, decades before the contours of a heartbreaking family illness became visible, she asked her father to bury her in a ...

Escaping the ordinary: A Q&A with author and adventurer Rinker Buck

In his new book, Buck sails a flatboat down the Mississippi River and has all kinds of adventures. If you want to grow up to be an adventurer, it helps to have an adventurous childhood. Author Rinker Buck grew up in New Jersey, one of 11 children living "a normal middle-class life" — or it would have been normal, if not for their father, a one-legged barnstormer and magazine publisher. "My ...

Review: 'The Making of Her,' by Bernadette Jiwa

FICTION: A teenage girl gets pregnant in 1960s Ireland and surrenders the baby against her will. Thirty years later, a letter arrives. "The Making of Her" by Bernadette Jiwa; Dutton (336 pages, $26) ——— In 1964 in Catholic, Catholic Ireland, 17-year-old Joan falls hard for a young blond man she sees each evening, toiling up the hill on his bicycle near the factory where she works. She knows ...

Hollywood publicist Dan Harary talks 50 years of celebrity encounters in new memoir

Dan Harary’s life has been filled with celebrity encounters. Long before he became a publicist in Hollywood, Harary was a celebrity magnet. At 15, he started working at the Sunshine In, a concert hall in Asbury Park, New Jersey. It was 1972 and on his first night on the job he had his first run-in with a famous person. Musician Richie Havens performed that evening and Harary asked him to sign ...

Review: 'Farewell Transmission,' by Will McGrath

NONFICTION: In "Farewell Transmission," Will McGrath offers globetrotting essays on obscure lives and furtive vocations, alerting readers to secrets without and within. "Farewell Transmission: Notes From Hidden Spaces" by Will McGrath; Dzanc Books (216 pages, $16.95) ——— Why do those of us who love to travel love to travel? DePaul University professor of environmental science Liam Heneghan ...

Bookmarks for July 31

The Virginia Writers Club will present its annual symposium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Virginia Community College. At “Navigat…

5 high school students to serve as National Student Poets

Five high school students have received a prize that will enable them to share their passion for poetry in their communities and beyond, while receiving a $5,000 cash award. Students from New York City to Santa Fe, New Mexico, have been named National Student Poets, an honor presented by the National Student Poets Program. They will serve 1-year terms as “poetry ambassadors,” giving talks and presiding over workshops and other programs. The poets are 10th and 11th graders chosen from five regions out of a pool of some 22,000 applicants around the U.S.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central 2. Portrait of an Unknown ...

