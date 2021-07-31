 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for Aug. 1
Bookmarks for Aug. 1

University of Virginia Press will release “Almost Hemingway: The Adventures of Negley Farson, Foreign Correspondent” by Rex Bowman and Carlos Santos this month.

Bowman and Santos are former reporters for the Richmond Times-Dispatch; Bowman also was a reporter for The Daily Progress. They also are co-authors of “Rot, Riot and Rebellion: Mr. Jefferson’s Struggle to Save the University That Changed America.”

Their latest book dives into the colorful life of Farson, an adventurer, best-selling writer, foreign correspondent and alcoholic. His life trajectory was similar to Ernest Hemingway’s in many ways, but unlike Hemingway, Farson largely has been forgotten.

Farson spent time as an arms dealer to Czarist Russia during World War I, reported on Hitler and Mussolini and broke the news of Gandhi’s arrest by the British. He published “The Way of a Transgressor,” an autobiography, and “Going Fishing,” an enduring book about the outdoors.

