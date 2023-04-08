Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting the following events this week:

Sunday is the last day of the Friends of the Library Book Sale at 300 Albemarle Square. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all items are half price.

Scottsville Library will be closed Wednesday for branch staff training day.

Gordon Avenue Library is closed Thursday for branch staff training day.

2 p.m. Thursday at Nelson Memorial Library: Blackout Poetry offers teens a fun way to observe Poetry Month with a creative exercise in creating poetry.

3-6 p.m. Thursday at Louisa County Library: Career Cafe Job Fair offers hands-on help in working on resumes and finding resources. Participants from all levels of work experience are invited.

6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: “Traveling Freedom’s Road: Exploring Our Civil Rights History in Virginia and Beyond,” part of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society Speaker Series, will present author Jack Hanrahan in an event that is offered in virtual and in-person options. To attend in person, go to jmrl.org to register. If participating through Facebook Live, use https://fb.me/e/2KbNv4Uqp.

Bluebird & Co. in Crozet will present an evening with Crozet native Meagan Jennett, whose new thriller, “You Know Her,” is being published by Macmillan, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The brick-and-mortar shop is at 5792 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet.

Jennett will discuss her work, answer questions from the audience and sign copies of her book. Books may be preordered from Bluebird & Co.; same-day sales will be limited, and those books are likely to sell out. Reservations are required at https://www.bluebirdcrozet.com/events-list/meaganjennett.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a poetry reading by poets Matt MacFarland and Stephen Cushman at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Cushman’s latest book of poetry is “Keep the Feast.” He is Robert C. Taylor Professor of English at the University of Virginia.

MacFarland is a graduate of UVa’s MFA program and works as an editor for S&P Global Sustainable.

Learn more at ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.