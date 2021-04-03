Bookmarks for April 4

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a meeting by the Monday Night Book Group at 7 p.m. Monday. Register at jmrl.org to get instructions for joining the Zoom meeting by computer or phone.

Participants will discuss “Absalom! Absalom!” by William Faulkner. If you’d like to read ahead for the May 3 meeting, the title is “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.

» Playwright Peter Coy’s new book of plays, “A House in the Country and Other Plays,” will be released on April 20 by Hamner Theater Press.

Coy has written or adapted more than 45 plays and directed more than 60 productions. The book includes “A House in the Country,” “Will’s Bach,” “The Gift of the Magi,” “Poe & All That Jazz” and “A Shadow of Honor.”

» The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has published “Dancing with Granddad: An Alzheimer’s Story for Children and Their Families,” which features a story by Linda Bozzo and illustrations by Mudassir M. Abid.