Bookmarks for April 4
Bookmarks for April 4

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a meeting by the Monday Night Book Group at 7 p.m. Monday. Register at jmrl.org to get instructions for joining the Zoom meeting by computer or phone.

Participants will discuss “Absalom! Absalom!” by William Faulkner. If you’d like to read ahead for the May 3 meeting, the title is “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.

» Playwright Peter Coy’s new book of plays, “A House in the Country and Other Plays,” will be released on April 20 by Hamner Theater Press.

Coy has written or adapted more than 45 plays and directed more than 60 productions. The book includes “A House in the Country,” “Will’s Bach,” “The Gift of the Magi,” “Poe & All That Jazz” and “A Shadow of Honor.”

» The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has published “Dancing with Granddad: An Alzheimer’s Story for Children and Their Families,” which features a story by Linda Bozzo and illustrations by Mudassir M. Abid.

The book is designed to help provide an age-appropriate way to start speaking with young children about what is happening when a loved one is living with dementia. It follows 7-year-old Nia, who learns that even though her beloved grandfather is going through a lot of changes, he’ll always love her. The book also offers information for families about starting big conversations with children, including some sample questions.

The new book is available at shop.alzfdn.org. Helpline assistance with discussing Alzheimer’s with children also can be found by phone at (866) 232-8484, web chat at www.alzfdn.org or text at (646) 586-5283.

Lil Nas X panic disrupts Minnesota mom's book launch
Books

Lil Nas X panic disrupts Minnesota mom's book launch

Sheletta Brundidge was on national television Friday, talking about her new children's book. That same day, Lil Nas X, the singer she'd dedicated the book to, gave Satan a lap dance. By the end of the weekend, Lil Nas X was in a feud with the governor of South Dakota. He was selling 666 pairs of devil-themed sneakers, infused with human blood. He was offering pole dancing tips from his ...

Review: AI's humble beginnings and potentially sinister future
Books

Review: AI's humble beginnings and potentially sinister future

Several years ago, I met a woman for coffee at Battery, a private club in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood where technology swells used to hang out pre-COVID-19. The woman ran communications for Andreessen Horowitz, the famed venture capital firm whose official tagline is: "Software is eating the world." Our talk turned to artificial intelligence. I marveled at the wonderful things AI ...

Review: 'Firekeeper's Daughter,' by Angeline Boulley
Books

Review: 'Firekeeper's Daughter,' by Angeline Boulley

In Sault Ste. Marie, on Michigan's Upper Peninsula, hockey is god, pasties are a food group and a potent form of meth is causing a wave of deaths in and around the nearby Ojibwe reservation. Daunis Fontaine has grown up "in the Sault," with a foot in both Anishinaabe and white worlds. Her dad was an Ojibwe hockey standout who died young, her mom the daughter of French-Italian old money who ...

We made it through a long winter. Greet spring with a fresh paperback (or 6)
Books

We made it through a long winter. Greet spring with a fresh paperback (or 6)

Friends, it's been a long winter. Treat yourself to a new paperback, ideally from a local bookstore (they've had a rough season too), and greet the spring. Here are six that should hold your attention, even if the sun peeks out. "Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Secret in French Cooking" by Bill Buford (Knopf, $17, available March 30). As we ...

Review: 'The Leave-Takers,' by Steven Wingate
Books

Review: 'The Leave-Takers,' by Steven Wingate

Romeo and Juliet had it easy compared with Jacob and Laynie, the contemporary lovers who thrash their way through early marriage in Steven Wingate's absorbing novel "The Leave-Takers." Jacob, a sculptor and jack of many trades from Boston, grieves and rages over his parents' murder-suicide, which happened when he was 14, and the subsequent heroin overdose death of his only sibling. He has ...

Books

Race and identity fuel Naima Coster's extraordinary stories of everyday lives

If things had gone a little differently, Naima Coster would be a physician right now instead of a much-honored bestselling author. And while that likely would have been great for the world of medicine, it would have been an enormous loss to the world of literature. Coster, who just turned 35, is the author of the novel "Halsey Street," which was a finalist for the 2018 Kirkus Prize for ...

What's the weirdest thing you've ever found in a book?
Books

What's the weirdest thing you've ever found in a book?

I don't mean to get too personal here, but here I go: What's the strangest thing you've ever found in a book? Maybe in a library book, or in a used book you bought, or even in a book you've had on the shelf for years and had forgotten about? And what is the strangest thing you've ever tucked into a book, perhaps as a makeshift bookmark? I'm thinking about these things for two reasons. The ...

