 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bookmarks for April 3

  • 0

Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through April 10 at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center.

Half-price days are planned for Saturday and April 10. There will not be an educator/bag day after the sale this time. Categories include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult, children’s books and other genres.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, which serves readers in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Learn more at jmrlfriends.org.

Barbara Shansky, a retired children’s librarian from Montgomery County Public Libraries in Maryland, will speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Friends of the Fluvanna County Public Library meeting at Fluvanna County Library.

She will offer guidance for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and others who want to choose books to help babies through 5-year-olds prepare for reading readiness and help older children succeed as readers and students.

People are also reading…

Shansky will discuss sharing the love of books, selecting appropriate books for children of different ages and ways to encourage early literacy. She also will show adult readers how to get personalized recommendations from different libraries.

For information, call (434) 589-1400.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing with poet and author Lisa Russ Spaar at 4 p.m. Saturday. The author and editor of more than 10 books will be sharing a sneak-preview reading of her debut novel, “Paradise Close,” which will be released from Persea.

She is a professor of creative writing at the University of Virginia, and her honors include a Roa Jaffe Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Library of Virginia Prize for Poetry, the Carole Weinstein Poetry Prize, a Pushcart Prize and an NEH Distinguished Professorship.

The staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

Delegate Danica Roem’s new memoir, “Burn the Page: A True Story of Torching Doubts, Blazing Trails and Igniting Change,” will be released by Viking on Wednesday.

Roem was a former frontwoman for a metal band, a former journalist and a newcomer to politics when she unseated 26-year incumbent Bob Marshall in 2017 to represent the 13th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. She became the nation’s first openly trans person elected to a state legislature.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bookmarks for March 27

Revalation Vineyards in Madison will present a Book World Meets Wine World event with author Andy Straka, whose latest book is “Split City,” f…

Review: 'Ancestor Trouble,' by Maud Newton

Review: 'Ancestor Trouble,' by Maud Newton

NONFICTION: In this entertaining and thought-provoking memoir, Maud Newton probes the relationship between ourselves and our ancestors — starting with her own. "Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation" by Maud Newton; Random House (378 pages, $28.99) ——— Writer and critic Maud Newton's family has provided her with a profusion of material for her first book, "Ancestor Trouble: A ...

Super-valued: Special copy of Marvel Comics #1 fetches $2.4M

Super-valued: Special copy of Marvel Comics #1 fetches $2.4M

Known as the Marvel Comics #1 “pay copy,” it's “arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting,” said Vincent Zurzolo, chief operating officer of ComicConnect. The New York-based auctioneer sold the book Thursday night for a bit less than $2,427,800.

Review: 'Two Storm Wood,' by Philip Gray

Review: 'Two Storm Wood,' by Philip Gray

FICTION: A compelling historical thriller about a woman who investigates the disappearance of her fiancé at the end of World War I. "Two Storm Wood" by Philip Gray; W.W. Norton & Company (352 pages, $28.95) ——— Many a novel has played out in the dying days or fraught aftermath of World War II, in particular among the rubble and ruins of a vanquished Berlin. In contrast, novelists dealing with ...

Review: 'The Temps,' by Andrew DeYoung

Review: 'The Temps,' by Andrew DeYoung

FICTION: Gig workers try to stave off the end of humanity in St. Paul, Minnesota novelist DeYoung's seriocomic second novel. "The Temps" by Andrew DeYoung; Keylight Books (264 pages, $27.99) ——— What's your preferred plot about the end of the world? Zombie hordes? Viral contagion? Some inhumane corporate scheme that gets out of hand? Andrew DeYoung's seriocomic second novel, "The Temps," has ...

Review: 'On the Line,' by Daisy Pitkin

Review: 'On the Line,' by Daisy Pitkin

NONFICTION: An intimate look at the volatile work of union organizing. "On the Line" by Daisy Pitkin; Algonquin Books (268 pages, $26.95) ——— Daisy Pitkin's captivating portrait of a five-year campaign to organize workers at industrial laundries in Arizona is classified as a memoir, though it could more easily be described as a love story. Love bursts through every page of this remarkable ...

Last picture show, for real: New book has gorgeous photos from the long fade of movie palaces

Last picture show, for real: New book has gorgeous photos from the long fade of movie palaces

CHICAGO — For more than two years, whenever I’ve driven past the Cinemark 18 in Evanston, Illinois, arguably the go-to multiplex for the Far North Side, I have wondered what it looks like inside right now. How quiet it must be. Is the concession stand sticky? Are the seats dusty? Do lobby posters promise a summer movie season the pandemic stopped before it could start? Like other theaters ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Seoul is an esports paradise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert