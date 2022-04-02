Bookmarks for April 3

Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through April 10 at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center.

Half-price days are planned for Saturday and April 10. There will not be an educator/bag day after the sale this time. Categories include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult, children’s books and other genres.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, which serves readers in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Learn more at jmrlfriends.org.

Barbara Shansky, a retired children’s librarian from Montgomery County Public Libraries in Maryland, will speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Friends of the Fluvanna County Public Library meeting at Fluvanna County Library.

She will offer guidance for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and others who want to choose books to help babies through 5-year-olds prepare for reading readiness and help older children succeed as readers and students.

Shansky will discuss sharing the love of books, selecting appropriate books for children of different ages and ways to encourage early literacy. She also will show adult readers how to get personalized recommendations from different libraries.

For information, call (434) 589-1400.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing with poet and author Lisa Russ Spaar at 4 p.m. Saturday. The author and editor of more than 10 books will be sharing a sneak-preview reading of her debut novel, “Paradise Close,” which will be released from Persea.

She is a professor of creative writing at the University of Virginia, and her honors include a Roa Jaffe Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Library of Virginia Prize for Poetry, the Carole Weinstein Poetry Prize, a Pushcart Prize and an NEH Distinguished Professorship.

The staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

Delegate Danica Roem’s new memoir, “Burn the Page: A True Story of Torching Doubts, Blazing Trails and Igniting Change,” will be released by Viking on Wednesday.

Roem was a former frontwoman for a metal band, a former journalist and a newcomer to politics when she unseated 26-year incumbent Bob Marshall in 2017 to represent the 13th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. She became the nation’s first openly trans person elected to a state legislature.