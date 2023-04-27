New Dominion Bookshop is observing its 10th year of celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday with exclusive items, specials and the annual Rose Garden Party. The store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Rose Garden Party will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outdoors behind the bookshop. The garden is accessible from the alley off Fourth St. If rain begins, the party will move indoors.

For every $100 spent in the shop on Saturday, customers will get a $10 gift card that can be used Monday through May 31. Purchases must be made Saturday to qualify.

There will be a variety of exclusive Independent Bookstore Day items to check out. Sneak peeks of this year’s finds will be teased on social media. In past years, the goodies have included signed books, limited-edition prints and even literary-themed onesies. Keep in mind that Independent Bookstore Day items cannot be reserved or placed on hold.

There also will be free balloons for children, while supplies last.

Book fans are invited to share their visits on social media during the day Saturday; remember to tag the store. Fans can find New Dominion on Instagram at @new_dominion_bookshop, on Twitter at @ndbookshop and on Facebook at facebook.com/newdominionbookshop.

Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day national celebration of independent booksellers that takes place across the country on the last Saturday in April. Learn more about the events at ndbookshop.com, or call (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has a variety of book-related events on the way:

10:30 a.m. Saturday at Scottsville Library: “Stories, Stories, Stories!” is an event for all ages presented each Saturday morning this spring. There will be playtime, dancing and simple craft projects.

11 a.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library: The “Together Tales” literacy drop-in event is designed for children ages 3 and younger and their accompanying caregivers, but everyone is welcome. Participation, song and movement will help bring books to life to encourage early literacy and language development.

10:30 a.m. Thursday at Northside Library: “Paws to Read” gives young readers time to read aloud to Scout the therapy dog, a patient listener who likes all kinds of stories. Designed for beginning readers up to age 18, the event offers a welcoming environment for getting some practice in reading out loud with confidence, running through an oral presentation or school project or practicing pronouncing a foreign language. Reading sessions are 20 minutes per child or teen, so call the children’s desk at (434) 973-7893, Ext. 5, to sign up for your slot.

6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: Award-winning author Kashmira Sheth will discuss her latest book, “Nina Soni, Perfect Hostess.” The newest installment in the series about the Indian American fourth-grader follows Nina as she battles complications from her annoying cousin and her own assumptions. Sheth also will talk about her catalog of books and her path from writing and revising to publishing. Books will be available for purchase through New Dominion Bookshop. Registration is recommended at jmrl.org.

To learn more about times and dates for storytimes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, go to https://jmrl.org/pr-kids.htm.

Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Gordonsville Library. The meeting agenda will include the election of officers.