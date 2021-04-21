Bookmarks for April 25

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library offers the following events this week:

■ JMRL's popular Poem in Your Pocket Day is scheduled for Thursday, but it will be observed through Saturday in honor of National Poetry Month.

Poetry bookmarks suitable for adults, teens and children will be distributed at library branches during curbside and appointment hours. Staff members are pleased to offer poems this year, as the event was completely virtual last year.

Contact-free access to poetry continues. Each week, a new poem will be featured on Dial-a-Poem, which can be reached at (434) 979-7151, Ext. 7. JMRL's Facebook page also will offer poems each Tuesday and Thursday.

■ At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mystery Book Group members will talk about "The Snowman" by Jo Nesbo. Email Evan Stankovics at estankovics@jmrl.org for instructions on how to participate in the virtual meeting. If you'd like to read ahead for next month's meeting, the title for May 25 will be "August Snow" by Stephen Mack Jones.