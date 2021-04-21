Bookmarks for April 25

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library offers the following events this week:
■ JMRL's popular Poem in Your Pocket Day is scheduled for Thursday, but it will be observed through Saturday in honor of National Poetry Month.
Poetry bookmarks suitable for adults, teens and children will be distributed at library branches during curbside and appointment hours. Staff members are pleased to offer poems this year, as the event was completely virtual last year.
Contact-free access to poetry continues. Each week, a new poem will be featured on Dial-a-Poem, which can be reached at (434) 979-7151, Ext. 7. JMRL's Facebook page also will offer poems each Tuesday and Thursday.
■ At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mystery Book Group members will talk about "The Snowman" by Jo Nesbo. Email Evan Stankovics at estankovics@jmrl.org for instructions on how to participate in the virtual meeting. If you'd like to read ahead for next month's meeting, the title for May 25 will be "August Snow" by Stephen Mack Jones.
■ At 4 p.m. Tuesday, BYOB! Bring Your Own Book will meet. It's a different kind of book club for adults 18 and older; instead of everyone reading the same book, everyone brings a book to share with the group. Come prepared to speak for three to five minutes about a book you've recently read. Present a brief summary of the book, without spoilers, and say what you liked and didn't like about the book and whether or not you'd recommend it. Registration is required. The virtual program can be accessed by Zoom and by a toll-free telephone number. Go to jmrl.org for information.
■ At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Adult Anime Club will meet. Email csmith@jmrl.org to get the login link starting 30 minutes before the virtual meeting's showtime.
For details about all events, go to jmrl.org.
University of Virginia Press is publishing "The Presidency: Facing Constitutional Crossroads" by Michael Nelson and Barbara A. Perry this month. The scholars explore presidential decisions that have determined the direction of the nation and the world.
Nelson, author of "Clinton's Elections: 1992, 1996 and the Birth of a New Era of Governance," is Fulmer Professor of Political Science at Rhodes College and a Senior Fellow at UVa's Miller Center. Perry is Gerald L. Baliles Professor and director of presidential studies at the Miller Center and the author of "Edward Kennedy: An Oral History."
■ Books Behind Bars will launch at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. A pilot project, "Books Behind Bars: Life, Literature and Leadership," will give inmates a chance to earn college credit while they explore topics in Russian literature with UVa undergraduates.