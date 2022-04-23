 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for April 24

Poem in Your Pocket Day is coming back to Jefferson-Madison Regional Library on Thursday for the first time since 2019.

Drop by your local branch and select a poem that has been rolled up and tied with a bow. Keep the poem in your pocket for whenever you need it, or read it immediately and share it with friends.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, “An Afternoon with Laura Shovan” will be a virtual program with the author of “The Last Fifth Grade of Emerson Elementary.”

The day will end with “Poetry in the Park” at 7 p.m. at Market Street Park, which is adjacent to Central Library. The Bookmobile will be there, and there will be time to have a snack and read a poem or two. If you’d like to read during the poetry open mic, contact Brittany Eversburg at beversburg@jmrl.org to reserve your spot. StoryWalks also will be available. Learn more at jmrl.org or dial (434) 979-7151.

Keep an eye out for JMRL’s outdoor storytimes this summer at Ting Pavilion, too. Other storytimes will remain virtual, including the Pajama Storytime on Monday evenings, to make life a little easier on parents. Louisa County Library is offering its Preschool Read & Rhyme Time indoors. Find out more at jmrl.org/pr-kids.

“My Monticello” by Charlottesville author Jocelyn Nicole Johnson has been selected as Sweet Briar College’s Common Read for the 2022-2023 year.

Johnson will take part in a special presentation there on Oct. 6; it will be open to the public.

