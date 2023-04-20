New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall will present a poetry reading with poets Annie Kim and Maya Pindyck at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Kim, who also is an assistant professor at the University of Virginia School of Law and a local government attorney, won the 2019 Washington Prize and the 2021 Library of Virginia Literary Award for her second collection, “Eros, Unbroken.” She also was a finalist for the 2020 Foreword INDIES Poetry Book of the Year. Her debut collection, “Into the Cyclorama,” won the Michael Waters Poetry Prize.

Pindyck’s third collection of poetry, “Impossible Belonging,” won the 2021 Philip Levine Prize for poetry. She also is the author of “Emoticoncert” and “Friend Among Stones,” which won the Many Voices Project Award, and co-author of “A Poetry Pedagogy for Teachers.”

The shop’s staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

The Charlottesville Reading Series will welcome prose writer Rachael Kesler Palm and poet Danielle Beazer Dubrasky to New Dominion Bookshop at 7 p.m. Friday.

Palm, a Charlottesville resident, graduated from Longwood University, where she studied English and Spanish. Her personal narrative “Unhinged” was published in the recent LGBTQ+ anthology “Out in the Valley.”

Dubrasky, a professor of English and creative writing at Southern Utah University, directs the Grace A, Tanner Center for Human Values. She is the author of “Drift Migration,” the letterpress book “Invisible Shores” and the chapbook “Ruin and Light.”

The event is free, and New Dominion’s staff recommends getting there early to get the best seats. Get details at readingseries.org.

Bluebird & Co. in Crozet will present an evening with Dean King to celebrate his new book at 7 p.m. Thursday. King’s new work is “Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship That Saved Yosemite.” Demand is strong, so reservations will be required

King will discuss his work, answer questions from audience members and sign copies of his book. Copies may be preordered from Bluebird & Co.; a limited number of books will be available the day of the event and may sell out.

King, a Virginia resident, is the author of 10 nonfiction books and is the chief storyteller in two History Channel documentaries. A partner of Gum Street Productions, he is a producer of History’s nonfiction series “Hatfields & McCoys: White Lightning” and is developing a feature documentary for Netflix.

The shop is at 5792 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. Learn more at bluebirdcrozet.com/events-list/deanking.

2nd Act Books at 214 E. Main St. will welcome poet and playwright Sara Robinson at 4 p.m. Thursday. Robinson will read from her work, as will special guest Philip Jason.

Robinson, founder of Lonesome Mountain Pro(s)e Writers’ Workshop and a former instructor for a Contemporary American Poets course for UVa-OLLI, serves as a guest lecturer at UVa’s College at Wise. “Needville,” her 2019 poetry collection about the effects of coal mining on Southwest Virginia, debuted as a play in 2020 in Charlottesville.

Her latest book, “Poetry Matters,” is a compilation of her essays in Southern Writers Magazine about the art and craft of poetry writing. She is at work on a book of poetry about the craft of fly tying and the sport of fly fishing as metaphors for a philosophy and observation of life. For details, go to 2ndactbooks.com.

Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet at 7 p.m. May 3 in the community room at Gordonsville Library. The meeting agenda will include the election of officers.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library offers the following events this week:

■ Louisa County Library will be closed Friday for branch staff training day.

■ 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library: Piedmont Master Gardeners will be on hand for a plant swap and an opportunity to check out Gordon Avenue Library’s new Tiny Seed Library. Bring a healthy, pest-free cutting or plant to swap; if you don’t have anything to bring, there still likely will plenty of plants, so go anyway.

■ To find storytimes near you for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, go to https://jmrl.org/pr-kids-htm. Find out more about JMRL events and activities at jmrl.org.