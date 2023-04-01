Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present the following book-related events this week:

10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Northside Library: “Getting Started with Libby” is an instructional demonstration covering the basics of JMRL’s e-book and e-audiobook platform. Bestselling e-books, audiobooks and digital magazines can be accessed on iPads, iPhones, Kindles, computers and laptops. A short question-and-answer time will follow. Registration is required at jmrl.org. For details, email mspokes@jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Library: “The Wonderful World of Bats” is for children ages 4 and older and their families. After learning about bats’ value to the environment and their use of echolocation and dispelling some myths, participants will decorate T-shirts to celebrate bats. Bringing a light-colored T-shirt is recommended, but a limited number will be available, Check your confirmation email for instructions for requesting a T-shirt. Registration is required.

7 p.m. Thursday at Beer Run: Books on Tap participants will meet in a new location to discuss “Untamed: The Wildest Woman in America and the Fight for Cumberland Island” by Will Harlan.

Crozet Library will be closed Friday for a branch staff training day.

3 p.m. Saturday at Northside Library: Graphic Novel Edition for ages 8 to 12 will offer a discussion of “Scientific Progress Goes ‘Boink’” by Bill Watterson. A free copy of the comics collection featuring Calvin and his stuffed tiger Hobbes will be provided to read before the meeting. Registration is required; call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 5, with questions.

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale continues in Albemarle Square Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through April 9. Saturday and April 9 will be half-price days.

Look for books, music, movies, games, puzzles and ephemera. Items will be restocked each day. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, which serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson. Learn more online at jmrlfriends.org.

The Friends of the Fluvanna County Library will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library. Guest speaker Elaine Bellezza will speak about more than 25 years she spent in Africa working with local artisans and helping them sell their handicrafts in local markets. Question-and-answer time will follow. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be available. For information, call (434) 589-1400.

The Bibliographical Society of the University of Virginia has announced the winners of its 11th round of Battestin Fellowships, which are named in honor of Martin Battewstin, a former distinguished professor of English at UVa, and his wife, Ruthe, a literary scholar and member of the Society’s Council.

Founded in 1947, the Society encourages and supports the study of books as physical objects, and it has an international membership.

The fellowships provide summer support for research by UVa graduate students who are working on bibliographical or textual projects in UVa libraries. Six fellowships of $3,500 have been awarded to the following recipients:

Kaitlin Airy Johnson, whose project is :A Leap in Memory: Mapping the Manuscripts of Ruth Stone”

Isabel Rose Bielat, “Romantic Nationalism, Transnational Celebrity, and the Politics of Nineteenth-Century British Print”

Heather Alison Moody, “A Digital Edition of Ratna Lingpa’s Works, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2”

Anne Laura Persons, “Picturing the Underground Railroad: Engraving and Extraction in the 1879 Revised Edition of William Still’s ‘The Underground Railroad Records’”

Jared Willden, “Political and Religious Framings of Catherine de Medici in the ‘Discours Merveilleux’: A Bibliographic Approach”

Sophia Sonam Zaklikowski, “Seeing Story & Selfhood in Commonplace Books”