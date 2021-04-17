Bookmarks for April 18

A new children’s book from Virginia Humanities and City of Promise celebrates Charlottesville’s 10th and Page neighborhood by telling the story of a young boy who does good deeds for his neighbors while dreaming of his future.

The new book by author Marc Boston and illustrator Ariel Mendez is slated for distribution at the end of June. The foreword uses rhyme to acknowledges the destruction of the historically Black Vinegar Hill neighborhood in 1965.

For information, go to Virginia Humanities.org.

New Dominion Bookshop will observe National Independent Bookstore Day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The store won’t be able to have its Garden Party this year, thanks to pandemic limitations, but readers can enter the store’s Rose Garden from the alley off Fourth Street to pose for selfies with cutouts of famous authors. There will be a variety of special items to mark the occasion that can’t be revealed until Saturday. In-person and online book purchases will be possible, and, while supplies last, those who spend $50 or more can get a free limited-edition tote bag.

For details, call (434) 295-2552 or go to ndbookshop.com.