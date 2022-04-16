Bookmarks for April 17

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a book coming this fall that covers his years in the Trump administration and, according to his publisher, offers “unvarnished appraisals of the deals made and characters encountered along the way.” Broadside Books, a conservative imprint at HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that Pompeo’s book was scheduled for November and is currently untitled. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pompeo, 58, is a Republican from Kansas whom President Donald Trump appointed director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2017, then secretary of state a year later. He has speculated about a 2024 presidential run.