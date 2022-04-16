 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bookmarks for April 17

New Dominion Bookshop will present a reading by author and poet Lisa Dordal and poet Debra Nystrom at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dordal, who teaches in the English department at Vanderbilt University, will read from her latest poetry collection, “Water Lesson.” She also is the author of “Mosaic of the Dark.”

Nystrom will be reading selections of her poetry and prose works.

The bookstore staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. To learn more, go to ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia provided each of the 47 kindergartners at Gordon Barbour Elementary School in Orange County with 12 books to take home.

The “Racquets for Reading!!!” giveaway was funded by a grant from the American Woodmark Foundation to help make sure every child can start a home library.

Each child’s bag of 12 Scholastic books included fiction, nonfiction and picture books, allowing children options for reading independently and being read to by a family member. Children in bilingual families received three books in their native language to enable their parents to read to them.

