 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for April 11
0 comments

Bookmarks for April 11

  • 0

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting the following virtual events this week. Registration and details are available at jmrl.org.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Cookbook Bookclub will meet for an Indian recipe share. Sign up in advance to receive emailed instructions for accessing the Zoom meeting.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Wednesday Evening Book Group will discuss “Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague” by Geraldine Brooks. Sign up to learn how to attend the Zoom meeting by computer or by a toll-free telephone number. If you’d like to read ahead for next month’s meeting, the title for May 12 will be “West with the Night” by Beryl Markham.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Philosophy Book Club members will talk about “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin. If you’d like to read ahead for the May 13 meeting, the book will be “The Socrates Express” by Eric Weiner. Books can be checked out online at jmrl.org. It’s also fine to attend if you have not read the book yet.

At 10 a.m. Friday, members of the Literary Masterpieces Book Group will meet online to talk about “Walden, or, Life in the Woods” by Henry David Thoreau. Sign up for instructions for accessing the Zoom meeting by computer or toll-free number. The May 21 book will be “Emma” by Jane Austen.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California’s Disneyland to open an Avengers area

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Bookmarks for April 4

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a meeting by the Monday Night Book Group at 7 p.m. Monday. Register at jmrl.org to get instr…

Guitar great Richard Thompson talks Fairport Convention and his folk-rock beginnings with ‘Beeswing’ memoir
Books

Guitar great Richard Thompson talks Fairport Convention and his folk-rock beginnings with ‘Beeswing’ memoir

Richard Thompson’s combination of skills as a songwriter and guitarist is unmatched. The musician’s career — from his rise with British folk-rock inventors Fairport Convention to his 1970s partnership with his wife Linda Thompson to three decades as a solo artist — stretches over 50 years. But Thompson’s new memoir, which was written with Scott Timberg, zeroes in on only the first eight. It’s ...

Essential Hemingway reading
Books

Essential Hemingway reading

Ernest Hemingway's terse prose style might seem clichéd today, but his short, declarative sentences and beneath-the-surface meaning were groundbreaking in his time. Here are four novels and a short-story collection that are essential reading. 'The Sun Also Rises' (1926) His first novel is the love story of Jake Barnes, who suffered a tragic war wound, and the promiscuous Lady Brett Ashley, who ...

Book review: ‘Who Is Maud Dixon?’ a clever debut novel about a debut novel
Books

Book review: ‘Who Is Maud Dixon?’ a clever debut novel about a debut novel

"Who Is Maud Dixon?" by Alexandra Andrews; Little, Brown (336 pages, $28) ——— The title of this smart, slyly clever debut from journalist Alexandra Andrews says it all. Just who is this Maud Dixon whose first novel is the most talked about book in the history of publishing? Discussions about the book are rivaled by the secret identity of Maud. All that is known about the author is that Maud ...

Books

Bookmarks for March 28

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting the following virtual events this week. To register, or to learn more, go to jmrl.org.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert