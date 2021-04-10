Bookmarks for April 11

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting the following virtual events this week. Registration and details are available at jmrl.org.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Cookbook Bookclub will meet for an Indian recipe share. Sign up in advance to receive emailed instructions for accessing the Zoom meeting.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Wednesday Evening Book Group will discuss “Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague” by Geraldine Brooks. Sign up to learn how to attend the Zoom meeting by computer or by a toll-free telephone number. If you’d like to read ahead for next month’s meeting, the title for May 12 will be “West with the Night” by Beryl Markham.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Philosophy Book Club members will talk about “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin. If you’d like to read ahead for the May 13 meeting, the book will be “The Socrates Express” by Eric Weiner. Books can be checked out online at jmrl.org. It’s also fine to attend if you have not read the book yet.

At 10 a.m. Friday, members of the Literary Masterpieces Book Group will meet online to talk about “Walden, or, Life in the Woods” by Henry David Thoreau. Sign up for instructions for accessing the Zoom meeting by computer or toll-free number. The May 21 book will be “Emma” by Jane Austen.