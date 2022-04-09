Bookmarks for April 10

The Charlottesville Reading Series is back at New Dominion Bookshop. The first event in the series after a two-year hiatus begins at 7 p.m. Friday with in-person readings by poet Aran Donovan and fiction writer Anna Caritj.
Donovan, a poet and translator, mas an MFA in creative writing from the University of Arkansas and a master of arts degree in Italian from Middlebury Summer Language School. Her work can be found in Rattle, New Orleans Review, Best New Poets and other publications.
Caritj is the author of “Leda and the Swan.” She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia, where she studied English and Spanish literature, and an MFA from Hollins University.
The staff recommends arriving early to get the best seating. For information, go to ndbook shop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.
Rabih Alameddine, Kapnick Foundation Distinguished Writer-in-Residence at the University of Virginia, has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction for “The Wrong End of the Telescope.”
Alameddine’s novel follows Mina, a transgender Lebanese American doctor, who works at a refugee camp. His other books include “An Unnecessary Woman,” “I, the Divine,” “The Hakawati” and the story collection “The Perv.”