The Charlottesville Reading Series will welcome Pakistan-born Afghan Kurdish poet Hajjar Baban and violinist, violist and novelist Brendan Slocumb at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop.

Baban, who is pursuing a graduate degree at the University of Virginia, was a 2021 PD Soros Fellow. Her chapbook “What I Know of the Mountains” won the 2018 Rick Campbell Chapbook Prize.

Slocumb, who graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a degree in music education, with concentrations in violin and viola, has been a public and private school music educator for kindergartners through 12th-graders for more than 25 years. The author of the novel “The Violin Conspiracy,” Slocumb also has written “Symphony of Secrets,” due out this spring from Anchor. In addition to serving as a symphony concertmaster, he performs with his rock band, Gepetto’s Wüd.

The bookshop recommends arriving early at all of these events to get the best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552. Get details about the series at readingseries.org.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book talk and signing with author and UVa alumnus Bart Elmore at 7 p.m. May 26. Plan ahead to hear him speak about his new book, “Country Capitalism: How Corporations from the American South Remade Our Economy and Planet,” which will be released late this month by UNC Press, and explore the intersection between capitalism and climate change. Find details at ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will offer the following book-related events in the coming week:

■ Central Library will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and then it will be closed on summer Sundays until after Labor Day. Sunday hours will resume from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 10.

■ 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Northside Library: Paws to Read will give beginning readers ages 18 and younger a chance to read to Daisy the licensed therapy dog. Bring your own book or choose one at the library. Daisy also is happy to listen to oral presentations and foreign language pronunciations to help students build confidence. Sign up for a 15-minute session at (434) 973-7893, Ext. 5.

■ 11 a.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library: Together Tales is a lively literacy drop-in event for children up to age 3 and their caregivers. It’s an opportunity to enjoy books brought to life through movement, songs and participation. Everyone is welcome.

■ 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Central Library: A registrar official will be on hand to help with voter registration, completing absentee ballot applications and answering questions.

■ 11 a.m. Tuesday at Louisa County Library: Baby-Toddler Time offers educational songs, reading and play activities for ages 2 and younger, as well as some social time for parents. Older siblings are welcome.

■ 1 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library: Mystery Book Group meets both in person and remotely via Zoom to talk about “Blacktop Wasteland” by S.A. Cosby. Sign up for either format at estankovics@jmrl.org. If you’d like to read ahead for future meetings, the June 27 title is “The Man with a Load of Mischief” by Martha Grimes and the July 25 selection is “Diablo Mesa” by Preston & Child. For details, call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

■ 4 p.m. Tuesday at Louisa County Library: Tuesday Afternoon Book Club members will discuss “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller. Want to read ahead? The club will dive into “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover on June 27, “We Are Not Like Them” by Christine Pride on July 25 and “Fate and Furies” by Lauren Groff on Aug. 22.

■ 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Nelson Memorial Library: Little Bookworms Storytime offers half an hour of stories, rhymes and fun to encourage early literacy for ages 3 to 5 with their favorite caregivers.

■ 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Scottsville Library: All Together Storytime is designed for ages 3 to 5, but all ages are welcome. There will be songs, stories and occasional crafts to help encourage a love of reading, creativity, social emotional learning and books.

■ 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Gordon Avenue Library: Reading Rumpus is a lively literacy event for children up to age 3 and their caregivers that helps with language development.

■ 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Louisa County Library: Read and Rhyme helps ages 2 to 5 and their accompanying adults hone early literacy skills with books, rhymes, finger plays, songs and flannel board stories. Siblings are welcome.

■ 7 p.m. Thursday at Scottsville Library: The Good Life Book Club will discuss “The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again” by Catherine Price. Folks who want to read ahead for upcoming meetings can read “Life is Hard” by Kievan Setiya for the June 22 meeting.