Readers know Ann Beattie for 21 books of insightful prose. Now the writer known for compelling short stories and novels has her first collection of nonfiction to share.

Beattie, former Edgar Allan Poe Professor of Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Virginia, will be reading from "More to Say: Essays & Appreciations" at 4 p.m. Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop. She still is selecting the passages she'll share with the audience at the gathering.

"I'm just going to read a bit from my introduction, and maybe read from one of my essays," she said.

"More to Say" was published by Godine on Valentine's Day, and although it's fine to read the work from cover to cover, its essays invite readers to explore topics that catch their interest and linger wherever they wish. The essays cover a lot of ground in terms of subjects and experiences; Beattie dives into novels and short stories, as well as photographs and paintings. Readers are free to choose their own adventures to embark on within Beattie's collection.

"In my mind, I have a notion that this is the kind of book you can read around in," Beattie said.

To choose the nonfiction essays and other selections for the book, Beattie reached back through decades of work to look at pieces that worked well together.

"It was challenging to even remember it, or find it," Beattie said. "Some of it would be more than thirty years old, and pre-computer.

"At first, I sent [Godine editorial director] Josh [Joshua Bodwell] a list of everything I could find. We quickly realized it couldn't be a grab bag."

Beattie noticed early in the process something that the essays she included in "More to See" had in common. People would get in touch with her and ask her to write about certain topics. In a way, the topics seemed to choose her.

"Nothing in this book, 'More to See,' was self-generated," Beattie said.

The essays are grouped into two topics close to her heart — writing on writing and writing on visual arts. Her love for writing is well known, and her mastery of it has brought her the PEN/Malamud Award for achievement in the short story and the Rea Award for the Short Story. She is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters and of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

"I was in my very early 20s when I started writing fiction," Beattie said. "I simply stuck with what I instinctively loved."

Her love for visual arts has grown over the years through spent viewing art with her husband, painter Lincoln Perry. She marvels at his thirst for art, which often lands him at major museums at opening time so he can absorb and reflect on new exhibitions for hours.

"I'm sure, in ways I don't event know, I've been influenced by Lincoln," Beattie said. The thrill of discovery is something they're grateful to share. "I got him reading contemporary fiction in a way he hadn't before" she said.

She did say that Saturday's audiences should not expect the visual aids that Perry used during his New Dominion reading in October for "Seeing Like an Artist: What Artists Perceive in the Art of Others," his own recent essay collection.

"I think writers often do envy visual artists," Beattie said.

Beattie has a deep appreciation for Bodwell, whom she calls "a frighteningly good editor." She said it's important not to overreact to criticism or suggestions from an editor who respects and polishes your writing voice, but "it's hard when you're first starting."

Finding the right editor is a godsend. Most of the time.

"I'm not always glad I found that person," Beattie said with a laugh. "After about the third draft, I wouldn't show it to him. I would call Fed Ex" and send her work to him.

The event is free. For information, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.