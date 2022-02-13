Author Reuben Jonathan Miller joins Virginia Festival of the Book's headliners

Author Reuben Jonathan Miller will speak about his studies of mass incarceration and its repercussions during this year's Virginia Festival of the Book.
Miller has joined the festival's previously announced headliners. He will join Yahusef Medina for "Halfway Home: A Conversation with Reuben Jonathan Miller" at 7 p.m. March 16 at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. While in Charlottesville, he will meet with community leaders to talk about local, regional and statewide work on incarceration.
Miller's studies include life after incarceration and the stories of men and women who battle a system that is stacked against them.
The festival will take place from March 16 to 20; head to vabook.org. to see the rest of the schedule of readings, discussions and other events.