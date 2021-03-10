At book festival, 'Human Cost of One-Click Orders' reveals toll of convenience

Some stories of forced labor make dramatic headlines, such as a 2012 incident in which an Oregon mother of two found a chilling letter that a factory worker — a detained Falun Gong member — tucked in a child’s Halloween costume she’d picked up at her local Kmart, Pang said. What often don’t get attention are the other factors that can lead manufacturers to cut corners to fulfill Western contracts.

Clamoring for the latest fashions quickly, for instance — especially if a trendy garment has a celebrity’s name and glamorous lifestyle brand attached to it — has created a situation in which even the time-honored “fast fashion” firms can’t keep up anymore.

“Right now, fast fashion is not even fast anymore. It’s ‘ultra-fast fashion’ now,” Pang said. She mentioned that one ultra-fast-fashion company’s owner bragged to the New York Times that he could turn a design idea into a garment in less than 24 hours. That doesn’t leave much time for lunch breaks for the workers under the tight deadlines.

“A lot of times, manufacturers aren’t given enough time to change to meet a new trend,” she said. “Even if a Chinese factory wants to do the right thing, they can’t afford it. Is the price that is offered so low that China can only offer these contracts to prison labor?”