At book festival, 'Human Cost of One-Click Orders' reveals toll of convenience

As the pandemic wears on, contactless online ordering feels effortless, comfortable and safe. For the overseas workers creating the products, however, it can be anything but.
Americans often are shocked to learn not only that some of the products on their doorsteps are the result of forced labor by political prisoners or factory workers chasing unrealistic production deadlines under unsafe conditions, but also that their own shopping habits are contributing to the phenomenon. A virtual conversation during the Virginia Festival of the Book will dive into the facts behind the instant fashions.
“These political prisoners have been crying for help for decades,” said investigative journalist Amelia Pang, author of “Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods.” “It gets a lot of views and clicks, but rarely does anyone check into the supply chain.”
Pang and fellow journalist and author Alec MacGillis will discuss their research into the hidden toll of convenience in “The Human Cost of One-Click Orders,” a virtual event at 7 p.m. Wednesday. MacGillis, a senior reporter for ProPublica, is the author of “Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America.”
Nelson Camilo Sanchez, director of the International Human Rights Law Clinic at the University of Virginia School of Law, will serve as moderator.
Some stories of forced labor make dramatic headlines, such as a 2012 incident in which an Oregon mother of two found a chilling letter that a factory worker — a detained Falun Gong member — tucked in a child’s Halloween costume she’d picked up at her local Kmart, Pang said. What often don’t get attention are the other factors that can lead manufacturers to cut corners to fulfill Western contracts.
Clamoring for the latest fashions quickly, for instance — especially if a trendy garment has a celebrity’s name and glamorous lifestyle brand attached to it — has created a situation in which even the time-honored “fast fashion” firms can’t keep up anymore.
“Right now, fast fashion is not even fast anymore. It’s ‘ultra-fast fashion’ now,” Pang said. She mentioned that one ultra-fast-fashion company’s owner bragged to the New York Times that he could turn a design idea into a garment in less than 24 hours. That doesn’t leave much time for lunch breaks for the workers under the tight deadlines.
“A lot of times, manufacturers aren’t given enough time to change to meet a new trend,” she said. “Even if a Chinese factory wants to do the right thing, they can’t afford it. Is the price that is offered so low that China can only offer these contracts to prison labor?”
Designers and companies are “trying to satisfy us as customers, but they’re not setting up these factories for success under these standards,” Pang said.
So how can consumers make a difference?
“I don’t even know if it would solve the problem if we stopped buying products from China,” especially because it would take decades to restore U.S. manufacturing to previous levels, Pang said. “I will talk about what consumers can do.”
For starters, she recommends taking a more critical look at companies’ human rights policies and manufacturing standards before placing your orders.
“All of us have to start asking our companies about their practices,” Pang said. She recommends looking closely at companies’ website statements about sourcing and policies.
“A lot of them might just have pretty pictures of factories and happy workers,” Pang said. If you don’t find the answers you seek, she said, start asking them about what she calls “Sustainability 2.0.”
A new generation of socially conscious customers won’t put up with abusive labor practices, and companies that don’t want to lose contracts will pay attention, she said.