All-virtual Virginia Festival of the Book perseveres in pandemic

In the virtual universe, “we’ve had access to authors we ordinarily wouldn’t, including in international settings,” Kulow said.

Meeting readers where they are offered many of the answers Kulow and her team sought.

“This year, we learned much more about accessibility,” Kulow said. “We began offering live captions for each of our events in September. It has just become a part of what we do.” Festival fans can click on the closed-captioning logo to activate the feature.

And the festival will be offering American Sign Language interpretation for an event for the first time at 7 p.m. March 23, when author and disability rights activist Judith Heumann will take part in an event focusing on her book “Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist.”

“It’s all virtual, and it’s all free,” Kulow said. “And there’s no overlap.”

No overlap means no juggling. If you’ve spent time before past festivals factoring in driving and parking distances to map out which consecutive events you could reach in time, attending the talks you’re interested in just got easier. The schedule for the canceled 2020 festival was packed with 125 public events; the streamlined virtual 2021 lineup offers 44.