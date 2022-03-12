A sense of place: Virginia Festival of the Book at home in hybrid universe

When the Virginia Festival of the Book opens its 2022 schedule on Wednesday, readers can explore a whole new landscape.

Justin G. Reid, director of community initiatives at Virginia Humanities, will serve as moderator for “Southern Landscapes: Real and Imagined,” which will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Paramount Theater. The conversation will bring in W. Ralph Eubanks, author of “A Place Like Mississippi: A Journey Through a Real and Imagined Literary Landscape”; Jocelyn Nicole Johnson, author of “My Monticello”; and Imani Perry, author of “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation.”

Together, the panelists will explore how a sense of place informs and enhances fiction and nonfiction, what it means to belong, and Southern literature’s role as a greater American literature. There’s so much food for thought there that you may not want to eat dinner before you go.

And at the same time that writers and readers are diving into the meanings and influences of place, the Virginia Festival of the Book itself is welcoming the return of in-person gatherings while keeping the virtual discussions that sustained readers from a distance — and finding itself at home in a new blended world that meets readers wherever they are.

Place and connectionThe authors looking forward to speaking together Saturday bring a variety of perspectives on what it means to live in the South. Even within Eubanks’ beloved Mississippi, the center of town will look different depending on where you happen to be.

“I think, for Mississippians, our culture is a series of small towns,” said Eubanks, who is the Carl and Lily Pforzheimer Foundation Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University. He divides much of his time between his home in Washington, D.C., and Oxford, Mississippi.

The heart of one town there may not resemble that of another, because they’ve been built around different influences.

“I’m from southern Mississippi, which was largely settled after the Civil War with the rise of the railroads. The main street is parallel to the railroad tracks,” he said. “In northern Mississippi, it’s the courthouse square. You may go to a town and not see a Confederate statue.”

His previous works include “Ever Is a Long Time: A Journey into Mississippi’s Dark Past” and “The House at the End of the Road: The Story of Three Generations of an Interracial Family in the American South.” He’s at work on a book about the Mississippi Delta at the moment.

“I’m not a fiction writer, because I’m bad at making stuff up,” he said. “So often, what I’m doing is following the stories people are silent about.”

Eubanks said he looks forward to joining Perry and Johnson to dive into the wonder of place, which opens up a world of human connections.

“One of the things I really do enjoy is talking about the process of writing and demystifying it for the readers,” Eubanks said. “When I’m writing about place, I’m using the place itself as an archive. You’re trying to understand the physical landscape and the emotional landscape.”

Part of the value of the genre is “that Southern literature has this power to create real change,” Eubanks said. “It creates empathy and understanding.

“I want them to see it as a national literature. It holds up a mirror to America. That’s a point Dr. Perry so eloquently makes.”

Eubanks said he enjoyed participating with Perry in “a very memorable discussion” on a Mississippi Book Festival panel in 2018. He also looks forward to serving on Saturday’s panel with Johnson, whose exploration of the topic through fiction he admires. In Johnson’s “My Monticello,” he said, “she takes this fictional idea and then tells us the truth.”

Eubanks, who spent quite a bit of time in Charlottesville while he edited Virginia Quarterly Review from 2013 to 2015, noted another Mississippi-Charlottesville connection; Nobel Prize-winning author William Faulkner, an enduring figure in Southern literature, found a place to belong in Charlottesville. The Mississippi author lived in the area in the late 1950s while serving as writer-in-residence at the University of Virginia.

UVa and Charlottesville “treated him with the stature and the respect he deserved,” Eubanks said. “Oxford really didn’t embrace his work until he was gone.”

Real and imaginedFor Johnson, the sense of place in the Southern landscape can offer opportunities for mining both the public and the personal.

“There’s this way in which landscapes are neutral,” the writer and public school art teacher said. “They’re not taking sides; they’re the ground beneath our feet.”

Once personal layers appear over a landscape, “it can reflect how we want things to be,” Johnson said. “Like a character, it can kind of contribute to it.

“I’m really interested in history as something really personal. What we remember; what we’re nostalgic for. What we fear; what we worry about. What we depend on, and what we’re responsible for.”

Fiction also adds to discussions of past, present and place by making sure different voices can be heard.

“First and foremost, I love the idea of centering the outsider and de-centering the insider,” Johnson said. “The reader can move back and forth. I hope it challenges an easy answer to who belongs where. We have complicated problems as a community and a nation, and there’s no easy fix.

“Who gets to tell the story? Who gets compassion? What do we want for the future, and how do we get there? In a way, it’s about a community coming together.”

Embracing hybrid lifeDuring the past two years, the pandemic has brought into relief the importance of communities coming together, and people created enriching and inclusive ways to make it happen whether physical gatherings were possible or not. The Virginia Festival of the Book’s new hybrid structure allows readers to attend in person and savor the nuances of authors’ collegiality, catch virtual events when their schedules suit them, and create customized combinations of the two.

“I’ve been director of the festival since the summer of 2014, and I’ve stressed accessibility,” said Jane Kulow, director of the Virginia Festival of the Book.

Her original approach to accessibility was a sincere effort to appeal to a wide range of interests and topics, present most events for free and eliminate the need to register for most offerings. She since learned, however, that she’d just started scratching the surface. Pandemic shutdowns and the emergence of the hybrid festival made diving into deeper aspects of accessibility real, and Kulow said the festival has improved as a result.

The options of virtual events, livestreams and videos on demand mean that limited mobility need not mean limited options; the dread of a painful trek from a parking deck to a venue doesn’t have to keep a person away from an exhilarating exchange of ideas. A reader can attend from time zones hours away without packing a suitcase, shelling out for a plane ticket or leaving a newborn’s cradle. Book lovers who work nights and weekends always have a seat at the table.

And with the on-demand video options, there’s no need to hurry. “That is part of the magic of livestream programming. You can watch it on your own time,” Kulow said.

“We have learned so much about what accessibility truly means. We’ve removed the barrier of time. We’ve removed the barrier of distance. We don’t have the barrier of cost.”

Book devotees can participate “whether there is a work conflict, or someone living in western Montana is interested in attending, or someone living in Asia is interested in attending.”

Before the pandemic, the festival could bring in 25,000 visitors. Since the arrival of the pandemic prompted the embrace of virtual programming, that number can jump to “50,000 worldwide,” Kulow said.

“We can meet people where they are and present that direct connection,” she said.

In-person events do require some preparation in a pandemic. Festival attendees are urged to check vabook.org and the websites for the specific venues in advance so they can be prepared for differing — and frequently changing — COVID safety guidelines. Charlottesville City Hall can seat about 120, for instance, but in-person attendance at popular Crime Wave events there will be capped at 25. Don’t be surprised to find you may be attending some events in person and catching livestreams of others.

Keep a mask with you, be willing to maintain safe distances from other book fans, and stay open to trying programs that interest you through livestreams and on-demand video. The inclusivity of the new festival format won’t be discarded with masks and social distancing once the pandemic is over, and the hybrid model is here to stay.

“We do not want to close that door,” Kulow said.

Landscape — or escapeJust as the hybrid structure of the festival allows guests to suit their own comfort levels by selecting live or virtual events, the variety of offerings at the Virginia Festival of the Book gives readers room to choose when they’d like to dive into current events and weighty topics — and when they’d prefer a little escapism, discovery or sheer fun.

Some events that have been on the festival’s schedule for a while seem to take on up-to-the-minute relevance, such as an event at 2 p.m. Saturday in the CODE Building’s Irving Theater with Michael Krepon, author of “Winning and Losing the Nuclear Peace: The Rise, Demise and Revival of Arms Control.” In the free event, the foreign affairs and policy specialist will dive into the history of nuclear arms control in a conversation with Todd Sechser.

“It’s eerily timely,” Kulow said.

Events like Krepon’s may attract new viewers on video weeks or months from now as world situations change.

On the other hand, folks who flock to the festival to take a recess from stress can find plenty of appealing spaces to inhabit. Kulow mentioned a virtual cooking demonstration with “Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen” editor Meredith Pangrace at 2 p.m. Friday, for instance, that makes it quite clear that a little escapism isn’t just healthy; it also can be delicious.

Festival events continue through March 20. For a complete schedule, speaker bios and all the particulars, go to vabook.org.

