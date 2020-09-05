Bookmarks for Sept. 6

The following online events will be presented by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches:

» 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Gordon Avenue Library’s Wednesday Evening Book Group will present a virtual discussion of “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” by Jamie Ford. This program may be accessed by Zoom online and by a toll-free telephone number. If you’d like to read ahead for next month’s meeting, the book for Oct. 14 will be “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels” by Jon Meacham.

» 7 p.m. Sept. 14: “At the Common Table: Food, People, Place” is a virtual event featuring Jamie Ross, filmmaker and director of Red Dirt Productions. She will discuss and screen excerpts of her film “At the Common Table.” The event will explore the history of Southern food and the creativity of the enslaved Africans, displaced Native Americans and landless European laborers who contributed to it. Sign up in advance at jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.

From staff reports

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.