Bookmarks for Sept. 20

» Tier 3 services, which include limited in-person services by appointment, will be offered at some Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches, and curbside services will be extended at others.

Starting Monday, three branches will offer appointments for in-person service.

Louisa County Library will offer appointments and curbside services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; curbside-only service will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. To set an appointment, call (540) 894-5853.

Greene County Library will offer only appointment service from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Only curbside pickup will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Call (434) 985-5227 to make an appointment.

Nelson Memorial Library will offer appointments and curbside services from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Only curbside services will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

Starting Sept. 28, Northside Library and Crozet Library will add additional Tier 4 curbside and drive-through services.