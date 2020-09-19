Bookmarks for Sept. 20

» Tier 3 services, which include limited in-person services by appointment, will be offered at some Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches, and curbside services will be extended at others.
Starting Monday, three branches will offer appointments for in-person service.
Louisa County Library will offer appointments and curbside services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; curbside-only service will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. To set an appointment, call (540) 894-5853.
Greene County Library will offer only appointment service from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Only curbside pickup will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Call (434) 985-5227 to make an appointment.
Nelson Memorial Library will offer appointments and curbside services from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Only curbside services will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Starting Sept. 28, Northside Library and Crozet Library will add additional Tier 4 curbside and drive-through services.
Northside Library’s updated hours will be 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting Sept. 28.
Crozet Library’s updated hours, starting Sept. 28, will be 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Central Library, Gordon Avenue Library and Scottsville Library will continue to offer Tier 4 curbside services, but those branches’ opening hours will remain the same.
» The following online events are planned this week by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Northside branch. Register for them at jmrl.org.
— 1 p.m. Tuesday: Mystery Book Group members will discuss “The 6th Lamentation” by William Broderick. Contact JMRL volunteer Marcia at mkm10@comcast.net to learn how to take part.
— 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Adult Anime Club will meet. Email csmith@jmrl.org starting at 6 p.m. to get the link.
— 10:30 a.m. Thursday: English Conversation Circle participants will meet using Zoom to practice speaking English in an informal, no-pressure environment. Library staff members will guide the conversation.
» Duncan L. Clarke, who received a doctorate from the University of Virginia, has published a novel set in Virginia with a UVa protagonist.
“A Little Rebellion is a Good Thing: Troubles at Traymore College” is a fictionalized account of Clarke’s time as an associate professor of political science at Radford University, then Radford College, in the 1969-70 academic year.
From staff reports
