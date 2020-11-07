Bookmarks for Nov. 8

» Local author and community advocate Tessa Thompson recently published her second book, “Teen Hacks: Things I Learned While Thinking I Knew It All.”

The book is a self-empowerment guide for teens, prompting them to reflect on their strengths and struggles and nurture trust and empathy. The graphic designer for the book is Sheora Harris of She Designs and Apparel. Michelle Wanzer served as Thompson’s editor and mentor.

Thompson is hosting a donation drive to raise $550 to provide 25 local teens in support groups that Thompson runs at City of Promise and Greenstone with copies of the book and the accompanying journal, “Teen Hacks Journal: Thoughts, Feelings & Other Stuff,” plus other items. The book and journal are available on Amazon.

Thompson, who has a bachelor of arts degree in religious studies from Virginia Union University and a master of divinity degree from the International Theological Center in Atlanta, also is the author of “Leef, No Ordinary Lizard,” a 2017 picture book. Learn more about her work at mstessa.com.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Crozet Library and Scottsville Library are offering limited in-person appointments of up to 45 minutes.