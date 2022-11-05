Bookmarks for Nov. 6

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book talk and signing with author and filmmaker Joyce Chopra at 7 p.m. Friday.

Chopra will speak about her new memoir, “Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond,” which will be released early this month by City Lights. A conversation with director Paul Wagner will follow.

Chopra is the award-winning director of “Smooth Talk,” “The Lady in Question” and other films. During a six-decade career, she has learned how to navigate sexism in the industry and pave the way for women who came after her.

New Dominion Bookshop also will present a book reading and signing with author Louise Marburg at 7 p.m. Saturday. She will be reading from her new collection of short stories, “You Have Reached Your Destination,” which will be released from Eastover Press in mid-November. Her previous story collections include “The Truth About Me” and “No Diving Allowed.”

A conversation will follow with author Sharon Harrigan. The event is co-sponsored by WriterHouse.

The events are free, and the bookshop staff recommends arriving early to get the best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

The League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area has published a children’s coloring/activity book to help show young readers the importance of voting.

“That’s Not Fair!” by author and League member Gerry Kruger has been distributed to elementary schools in Central Virginia and to civic organizations in Virginia and North Carolina. Through the eyes of two 9-year-old girls from different backgrounds who become friends while playing on the swings in a park, the book examines the efforts of suffragists to fight for voting rights and the importance of voting today.

All Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

Coming up at JMRL branches this week:

“Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style and Racial Uplift” with John Edwin Mason, who teaches African history and the history of photography at the University of Virginia, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and can be attended in person at Northside Library or remotely via Facebook Live. The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society and Northside Library are teaming up for the discussion of the “Visions of Progress” exhibition in UVa’s Small Special Collections Library. If attending in person, register at jmrl.org; to participate using Facebook Live, go to https://fb.me/e/5pwbrPLw6.

“Fall into Reading!” is a new all-ages reading challenge that will continue through Nov. 30. Participants will earn badges for each hour spent reading until they reach 10 hours. Sign up at jmrl.org.

JMRL’s fifth “Food for Fines” food drive will give readers a chance to cut down on overdue and late-renewal fines by donating non-perishable foods for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Louisa County Resource Council. For each donated food item, patrons will receive $1 off their overdue or late-renewal fines; accounts with unresolved lost or damaged items are not eligible.

Donations made at Louisa County Library will benefit Louisa County Resource Council. Those made at JMRL’s Central, Crozet, Gordon Avenue, Greene County, Nelson Memorial, Northside and Scottsville branches will benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Learn more at jmrl.org.