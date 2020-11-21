 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks for Nov. 22
0 comments

Bookmarks for Nov. 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

» At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mystery Book Group members will talk about “Busman’s Honeymoon” by Dorothy L. Sayers in a virtual event hosted by Northside Library. If you want to read ahead for the December meeting, the Dec. 22 selection will be “Fields Where They Lay” by Timothy Hallinan. Get all the registration details by emailing estankovics@jmrl.org.

» Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is accepting donations of books, puzzles, games, DVDs, CDs albums and ephemera again for its spring and fall sales.

Donations will be accepted only at Gordon Avenue Library at 1500 Gordon Ave. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays in the lower-level parking lot. Make sure your donations are in boxes or bags. For information, go to jmrl.org.

» A University of Virginia alumna’s second children’s book coming out on Dec. 3.

Karen Young Foley’s “Santa’s Sleigh is Stuck: A Hog Island Christmas Tale” is illustrated by Michelle Simpson and published by Richmond’s Belle Isle Books. The book follows Santa and his reindeer as they try to free his sleigh from beach sand on Christmas Eve.

Foley, a career educator, is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Key Women Educators. She lives on the Eastern Shore with her husband and their yellow lab.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
On new album, Jordan Reyes explores a day in the life of American music
Music

On new album, Jordan Reyes explores a day in the life of American music

Reyes brought in a trombone (an instrument he hadn't played since he was a teenager) and a Moog Sub 37 keyboard, building out rich tones. From there, he could match the narrative arc of day to night with a sense of “how music is made,” starting with just his voice on the opening number and building from there.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert