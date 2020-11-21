Bookmarks for Nov. 22

» At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mystery Book Group members will talk about “Busman’s Honeymoon” by Dorothy L. Sayers in a virtual event hosted by Northside Library. If you want to read ahead for the December meeting, the Dec. 22 selection will be “Fields Where They Lay” by Timothy Hallinan. Get all the registration details by emailing estankovics@jmrl.org.

» Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is accepting donations of books, puzzles, games, DVDs, CDs albums and ephemera again for its spring and fall sales.

Donations will be accepted only at Gordon Avenue Library at 1500 Gordon Ave. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays in the lower-level parking lot. Make sure your donations are in boxes or bags. For information, go to jmrl.org.

» A University of Virginia alumna’s second children’s book coming out on Dec. 3.

Karen Young Foley’s “Santa’s Sleigh is Stuck: A Hog Island Christmas Tale” is illustrated by Michelle Simpson and published by Richmond’s Belle Isle Books. The book follows Santa and his reindeer as they try to free his sleigh from beach sand on Christmas Eve.

Foley, a career educator, is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Key Women Educators. She lives on the Eastern Shore with her husband and their yellow lab.