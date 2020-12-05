Bookmarks for Dec. 6

7 p.m. Monday: Monday Night Book Group, hosted by Crozet Library, will discuss “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. If you’d like to read ahead, the selection for the Jan. 4 meeting is “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel. Sign up to receive instructions for participating by Zoom or by phone.

6 p.m. Tuesday: Cookbook Bookclub members will take part in a Holiday Recipe Share in a Zoom meeting hosted by Greene County Library. Sign up to get instructions for joining the meeting.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Wednesday Evening Book Group members will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens on Zoom and by toll-free phone number in an event hosted by Gordon Avenue Library.

» The final Pop-Up Bag of Books Sale for the year will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Gordon Avenue Library. It is presented by JMRL’s Friends of the Library.

Look for curbside pickup of bags of pre-selected books for $5 per bag. Options range from picture books and board books for toddlers to mysteries and classic literature for adults.

At this time, no book sale is scheduled for this spring, but the group continues to find ways to keep readers engaged during the pandemic. Learn more at jmrl friends.org.