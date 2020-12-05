Bookmarks for Dec. 6

» A benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County will take place from 1 p.m. to sunset at Revalation Vineyards at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison.
Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will be donated to the Literacy Council to help support the adult and family education services it provides.
For information, dial (540) 407-1236 or email info@revalationvineyards.com.
» Samuel Moore-Sobel, author of “Can You See My Scars?: My Unexpected Journey with Trauma, Burns and Recovery,” will be the guest speaker for the Charlottesville Rotary Club on Dec. 15. His topic is “Overcoming Adversity and the Evidence of Survival.”
Moore-Sobel is a speaker and columnist whose debut memoir recounts a harrowing explosion during his high school years that left him with severe chemical burns and trauma.
His book, available on Amazon, details his painful road to recovery after sustaining burns on his face, neck and arms and traces his own path to self-examination, discovery and healing. Moore=Sobel has a degree in government and international politics and lives in Northern Virginia with his wife.
Head to charlottesvillero tary.org for details.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present the following virtual events this week. For information about how to sign up, go to jmrl.org.
7 p.m. Monday: Monday Night Book Group, hosted by Crozet Library, will discuss “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. If you’d like to read ahead, the selection for the Jan. 4 meeting is “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel. Sign up to receive instructions for participating by Zoom or by phone.
6 p.m. Tuesday: Cookbook Bookclub members will take part in a Holiday Recipe Share in a Zoom meeting hosted by Greene County Library. Sign up to get instructions for joining the meeting.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Wednesday Evening Book Group members will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens on Zoom and by toll-free phone number in an event hosted by Gordon Avenue Library.
» The final Pop-Up Bag of Books Sale for the year will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Gordon Avenue Library. It is presented by JMRL’s Friends of the Library.
Look for curbside pickup of bags of pre-selected books for $5 per bag. Options range from picture books and board books for toddlers to mysteries and classic literature for adults.
At this time, no book sale is scheduled for this spring, but the group continues to find ways to keep readers engaged during the pandemic. Learn more at jmrl friends.org.
» Gordonsville Branch Library in Orange County is closed on Mondays as a result of a staffing shortage. Readers can go to the library at 319 N. Main St. in Gordonsville from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; the library is open for curbside pickup only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside pickup also is an option from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays.
To place books and materials on hold, use the online catalog at https//:www.ocplva.org/ or call (540) 832-0712.
Orange County’s Main Library and Wilderness Branch Library continue to operate on their regular schedules.
» The Virginia Festival of the Book will present “Evicted: An Evening with Matthew Desmond” at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Desmond, a Princeton University sociologist, is the author of “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” and the founder of Princeton’s Eviction Lab, which maintains the first national dataset of evictions in America. Its Eviction Tracking System monitors eviction filings in real time.
The online event is free, and everyone is welcome. To learn more, go online to vabook.org.
