Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 3

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Chris Smither: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $27, $25 advance.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!