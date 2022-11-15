Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 16

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Bill Cole & The Untempered Ensemble: Part of Artist-in-Residence program, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 924-3376, free.
Gangstagrass: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival: Hosted by The Living Earth School, 7 p.m., doors open at 6:15 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, $25 per person at Violet Crown (seating is limited), $25 at-home on demand with access through Nov. 20.