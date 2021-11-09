 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 10
Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 10

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Circles Around the Sun: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.

Tours of the Paramount Theater: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration required. Masks required for everyone inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.

