Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 10

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Circles Around the Sun: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.
Tours of the Paramount Theater: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration required. Masks required for everyone inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.
