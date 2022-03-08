 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Wednesday, March 9

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

"The Legend of Georgia McBride": 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. 

Paramount Theater Tour: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Richmond Ballet: Program includes George Balanchine's "Allegro Brillante," Ben Stevenson's "Three Preludes," Colin Connor's "Vestiges" and Ma Cong's "Glare," 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $23, $17 seniors and students.

