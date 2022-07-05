Best Bets for Wednesday, July 6

Trivia in the Orchard: Katalin Magyar: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
The singer and songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year at a trial that gave voice to accusers who had once wondered if their stories were ignored because they were Black women.
Rom-coms are one of the most popular genres in all of film, and there is no shortage of great ones out there. Here are the best, according to IMDb.
Actor Max Irons had no idea why friends looked shocked when he told them he was considering a role in “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”
🎧 "Minions: The Rise of Gru" hits theaters and "Stranger Things" returns. What should you watch this holiday weekend? Listen to Streamed & Screened for options.
Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested, and a new version of the Queen's "official duties" have been rewritten following her Platinum Jubilee. Get more celeb news here.
Tom Garstang is a contestant on the ninth season of "Alone," which can be seen at 9 p.m. Thursdays on History. The season began with 10 participants, each of whom settled into solitude in the polar bear country of Labrador, Canada, for a test of strength and smarts. The winning contestant will take home a $500,000 prize.
Quirk is bringing back its Bobboo cocktail lounge, a speakeasy-style spot with a curated list of Virginia and international whiskeys, hand-crafted cocktails and a menu of seasonal small bites.
Barnes & Noble has selected Charlottesville author Emily Thiede’s “This Vicious Grace” as its Young Adult Book Club Pick for July.
The Splash Mountain rides at Disneyland and Disney World will reopen in 2024 with a theme replacing a backstory viewed as perpetuating racist stereotypes.
Are you looking forward to a cookout this coming Monday for Independence Day? Are you going to try a new recipe? For a number of years, I have…
