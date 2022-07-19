 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Wednesday, July 20

Trivia in the Orchard: Midsummer Night's Dream: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students. Rescheduled rained-out July 16 performance. Catch the Chef Madison food truck will be there. Tickets purchased for July 16 automatically have transferred; just bring your ticket, and it will be honored. Patrons who cannot attend can reschedule for another night by calling the box office at (540) 832-5355, 

Virginia Theatre Festival: "Little Women," 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

"Into the Woods": Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can. 

