Best Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 1

“The River”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.
The History Channel's "American Pickers" is headed to Virginia in March and is looking for people with private collections to be featured on the show.
"The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," a statement by her children said.
Kathy Hilton has declared her daughter Paris Hilton is going to be an "amazing" mother. Plus, Amy Robach and T.J Holmes are reportedly set to leave GMA 3, and more recent celeb news.
Featured pieces to be performed by the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra include symphonies by Antonin Dvorak, Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven and Emilie Meyer. Among the world premieres on the schedule will be composer Daron Hagen's concerto for electric guitar, according to highlights released Friday by Wintergreen Music.
Online tickets to DMB's 2023 summer tour are available to members of the band's Warehouse Fan Association at www.arehouse.davematthewsband.com, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 17.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at lukebryan.com. Get details at johnpauljonesarena.com.
The decision follows federal convictions in two different courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades.
Joining the clarinetist will be pianist Hana Lim, violist Ayn Balija and pianist John Mayhood.
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series "24" and providing the voice for Tess in the video game "The Last of Us," has died. She was 45.
Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…
