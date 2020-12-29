Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 30

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
Paramount Presents: “Concerto — A Beethoven Journey in HD”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors and $11 youths.