Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 29

After Hours at Highland: With James Monroe interpreter Beau Robbins and a private viewing of new exhibits, 4:30 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $25, registration required, masks required.
Holiday Evening Tours: Reserve a tour between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m., Monticello, (434) 984-9800, $75.
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
