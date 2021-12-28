 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 29
Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 29

After Hours at Highland: With James Monroe interpreter Beau Robbins and a private viewing of new exhibits, 4:30 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $25, registration required, masks required.

Holiday Evening Tours: Reserve a tour between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m., Monticello, (434) 984-9800, $75.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

