 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Hazy Mountain Vineyards and Brewery
Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 22
0 Comments

Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 22

  • 0

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Puddles Pity Party: Unsequestered Tour with special guest Dave Hill, 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $53-$30, $50-$27 advance.

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Holiday Encore — “The Magic Flute (from Dec. 30, 2006)”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Chris Alan Presents "The Barber's Den Podcast": Comedy and conversation, questions accepted from the audience, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ makes historic return to No. 1 on Hot 100

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
For Trans-Siberian Orchestra, songs reignite show's splendor
Music

For Trans-Siberian Orchestra, songs reignite show's splendor

"To not do what we've been doing for 20-something years, to have that taken away from us last year, you love something this much, once you have it back in your hands, you love it, you cherish it, protect it that much more. So I just want to put a guitar around my shoulders and stand out in stage center and say, 'Let's go.'"

Dining

Hilde Lee: Christmas traditions stay strong over time

In the next two centuries, those areas of North America settled by the Dutch, the Swedes, the Spanish and the English celebrated Christmas, as they would have done in the Old World. However, the Puritans of New England were forbidden by their church elders to observe Christmas, because the Bible made no reference to such a celebration.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert