Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 22

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Puddles Pity Party: Unsequestered Tour with special guest Dave Hill, 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $53-$30, $50-$27 advance.
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Holiday Encore — “The Magic Flute (from Dec. 30, 2006)”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Chris Alan Presents "The Barber's Den Podcast": Comedy and conversation, questions accepted from the audience, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.