 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Progress is partnering with Paul Obaugh Ford who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 21

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Muppet Christmas Carol": 3 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Die Hard": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Ghosts of Christmas Eve' filled with Trans-Siberian Orchestra hits

'Ghosts of Christmas Eve' filled with Trans-Siberian Orchestra hits

Drummer Jeff Plate and his colleagues will present a rock opera that starts with well-known selections from its perennially popular tours, including "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 1984," "O Come All Ye Faithful," :Good King Joy,"  "Music Box Blues" and "Christmas Canon." The second set shares "Wizards in Winter," "A Mad Russian's Christmas" and other crowd-pleasers.

'It's a Wonderful Life' gets 1940s radio play spin in Scottsville

'It's a Wonderful Life' gets 1940s radio play spin in Scottsville

Victory Hall Players will be presenting Joe Landry's radio-play adaptation of the classic 1946 Frank Capra film with a cast of nine actors, plus a pianist, at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Art Notes for Dec. 15

Quirk Hotel Charlottesville will present an opening reception for “Elizabeth Graeber + Susan Graeber: Daily Observations” from noon to 4 p.m. …

Watch Now: Related Video

James Gunn addresses 'uproarious and unkind' backlash over Henry Cavill's departure as Superman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert