 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Wednesday Dec. 2
0 comments

Best Bets for Wednesday Dec. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Elf”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $50 for series ticket.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Buzz

Chef behind George Washington's Thanksgiving feast was not free

Producing these meals meant a 12- to-16-hour workday with a variety of cooks and assistants working under Posey. Remarkably, the Washington household accounts tell us that these staff members would have been hired and white indentured laborers — all taking orders from an enslaved Black man.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert