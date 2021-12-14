Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 15

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
The Mountain Goats: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $32 advance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Love, Actually”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.
Annual Live Nativity: Includes songs, live animals, scripture readings and free hot chocolate, 4:30, 5 and 5:30 p.m., The Covenant School's Birdwood Campus at 1000 Birdwood Road, free.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!