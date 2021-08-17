 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 18
Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 18

Wind Down Wednesday with Isabel Bailey: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Summer Classics — “Duck Soup”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Keith Bryant: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Louis the Child — Euphoria Tour with Jai Wolf (DJ set): 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, $38 general admission. Rescheduled show; tickets purchased for previous date will be honored.

