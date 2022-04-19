Best Bets for Wednesday, April 20

"The Children": 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.
If you haven’t been watching “American Idol,” here’s a recap of an eventful week for the three Virginia contestants on the show.
A new installment of ABC’s "Superstar" series celebrates the career of Patrick Swayze. A newly awakened ghost organizes a “Ghost Prom” on Ghosts, but no “living” humans are allowed.
Set on the wacky wedding day of a Catholic groom and Jewish bride, rattled by a party-crashing ex and tangled ties with parents, in-laws and endless expectations, it's a musical, humorous look at what drives people crazy about love and relationships — and what can't keep them away.
Here's a look at the highest-paid celebrity couples around the world and how they acquired their massive wealth.
Tickets already are on sale to Paramount Star Circle+ members. Paramount members can start purchasing tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and sales to the general public begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
Update: Virginia contestants Dan Marshall and Mike Parker have made it into the Top 14 on "American Idol," although one of them didn't get America's vote and was "saved" by celebrity judges.
The lockdown turned out to be a sort of opportunity, in that it allowed Brock to really focus on the album.
People are finally seeing “Birthday Candles” and cheering its cosmic look at time, ritual and memory, a play that connects baking a cake to “atoms left over from creation.” The play visits and revisits one woman and her loved ones on her various birthdays as she ages from a rebellious 17-year-old to a 107-year-old great-grandmother.
Today may be Tax Day, but in bigger news — Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza after a roughly two-year hiatus. Here's that and more trending news.
