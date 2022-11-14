Best Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 15

Bill Cole & The Untempered Ensemble: Part of Artist-in-Residence program, 5 p.m., Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, free.
Blue Ridge Irish Music School’s Irish Session: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Paramount Presents: Step Afrika!: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.75, $34.75 and $29.75.
American Authors with Caroline Gunn and Van Bellman: Presented by 106.1 The Corner, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.