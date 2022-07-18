Best Bets for Tuesday, July 19

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.
“Jonathan Austin: Juggling and Magic”: 10 a.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 979-7151, presented by Central Library.
Ivana Trump has died at 73, and the British Open has begun with Cameron Young making his debut and Tiger Woods achieving his second-worst score in his Open career. Get more trending news here.
Two people were killed and three wounded in shootings before dawn Monday at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California on 7/11 — a day when the national brand is celebrating its 95th birthday by giving out free Slurpee drinks. Get that and more trending news here.
Four County Players will look ahead to its 50th-anniversary season with a fond look back a summer institution.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly gotten married at a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel — and J.Lo will now legally be known as Jennifer Affleck. Get that and more celeb news here.
“Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday. Here's the full list of nominees.
Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free …
A Chesapeake lawyer claimed a second win on Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!,” securing himself a spot on the trivia game show for a third night.
“Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu said she attempted suicide three years ago after backlash for tweets she wrote about her show “Fresh Off the Boat.”
This week’s Buzz Bites begins by exploring a new local food tour that can introduce visitors and locals alike to the flavors of the University…
The Roanoke author is one of the executive producers of the Hulu limited series.
